After missile deal with Taiwan: China threatens US retaliation – policy

An old conflict is flaring up again: China has threatened retaliation for the planned sale of US missiles to Taiwan. Depending on further development, there will be a “legitimate and necessary response” to this arms deal, a foreign ministry spokesman said in Beijing on Thursday. The deal sends “very wrong signal” to “separatist” forces in Taiwan and causes “serious” damage to US-China relations.

In recent days, the US government had approved sales of air-to-ground missiles to Taiwan worth more than a billion dollars. These would help Taipei “face current and future threats,” the Washington State Department said. In addition to the 135 precision-guided cruise missiles, 11 mobile light missile launchers and six aerial reconnaissance systems will also be delivered to Taiwan, according to the US.

China continues to regard Taiwan, which broke away from China in 1949, as a breakaway province that must be reunited with the mainland – by force if necessary. Beijing has increased diplomatic, economic and military pressure on Taiwan since President Tsai Ing-wen’s election in 2016. Taipei has complained in recent months about a surge in violations of its airspace by Chinese military jets.

While Taiwan had resorted to an implicit security guarantee from the US for decades, Washington recently urged Taipei to develop its own defense capabilities. The Taiwan issue had recently strained the relationship between China and the US repeatedly. Beijing saw it as a provocation for two senior US government officials to travel to Taiwan one after the other.

[Mehr aus der Hauptstadt. Mehr aus der Region. Mehr zu Politik und Gesellschaft. Und mehr Nützliches für Sie. Das gibt’s nun mit Tagesspiegel Plus: Jetzt 30 Tage kostenlos testen.]

Relations between Washington and Beijing have deteriorated significantly in recent months. These include tackling the corona pandemic, trade relations, Chinese interference in the autonomous rights of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and Chinese territorial claims in the South China Sea. (afp)