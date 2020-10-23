Violent clashes in US: Amnesty calls for greater protection of protesters ahead of US electoral politics

Deaths and injuries in protests in the US are not uncommon: the human rights organization Amnesty International has now called on the US government to better protect protesters from violence before the presidential election. Security forces are currently unable to prevent peaceful rallies from being disrupted, according to a report published Friday. However, law enforcement officials must ensure that the fundamental right to peaceful assembly can be exercised.

Among other things, Amnesty International recommends limiting the carrying of weapons in public places, parks and polling stations and at peaceful rallies around the 3 November presidential election. In addition, local authorities must instruct their law enforcement officers to prevent armed individuals and groups from disrupting peaceful protests and civilian activities.

“No one should fear for their lives if they vote or participate in peaceful gatherings,” said Sumit Bhattacharyya, US expert at Amnesty International in Germany.

Amnesty International claims it has documented and verified violent clashes during protests and counter-protests in about 75 percent of all US states between May and September 2020. “Research has shown that in about half of all states, the police did not ensure that protests and counter-protests did not lead to violent confrontation,” Amnesty said.

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Nachrichten live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere runderneuerte App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

In more than a dozen of the cases investigated, the police were largely or completely absent, according to Amnesty International. The trigger for the violence was therefore often the presence of armed vigilantes. “The Trump administration’s rhetoric, views and practices appear to be inciting members of armed groups to unlawfully attack protesters and counter-protesters across the country,” he said. (dpa)