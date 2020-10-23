Apple TV +: Bridal film with Scarlett Johansson announced

A new movie for Apple TV + is announced. This is bride. Scarlett Johansson will have a double hat for this film. She will play in it and also be a producer.

The bride follows a woman created to be an ideal bride – the unique obsession of a brilliant entrepreneur. If she rejects her Creator, she is forced to flee from her limited existence in the face of a world she sees as a monster. On the run she finds her true identity, her amazing strength and the power to rebuild herself as her own creation.

Sebastián Lelio will be the director of this film. The Chilean director has worked on seven feature films, including A Fantastic Woman. The bride is added to the list. Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Lia will be responsible for production. The film comes from Apple and the production company A24. The two groups have formed a multi-year partnership for films available exclusively on Apple TV +. The announcement of the agreement dates back to November 2018. The movie On the Rocks, available today on Apple TV +, is the result of the partnership between Apple and A24.

There are no further details regarding the bride. We don’t know the cast yet. The release date of Apple TV + is also currently unknown. In any case, Apple has made several announcements in a while. The Apple TV + catalog is getting a little bigger.