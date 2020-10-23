Facebook Dating officially lands in Europe

A year after its launch in the US, Facebook Dating is coming to Europe. This platform is designed to help Facebook users find love. Facebook Dating wants to differentiate itself from its competitors with a new solution: find a partner based on common points such as areas of interest, events you attend or groups you belong to.

Facebook Dating: the strength of the number of users

At the beginning of 2020, Facebook Dating was set by European regulators. The launch of Facebook Dating in Europe should officially take place on Valentine’s Day this year. However, the Irish Data Protection Commission did not appear to fully endorse the policy of this new app. This time it’s there, everything seems fine, or at least in appearance. People who want to register on Facebook Dating must create a new profile for dating.

Facebook has gone pretty far in the experience offered on this new platform. For example, Facebook Dating offers a secret crush feature that allows users to choose up to nine relationships on Facebook or Instagram that interest you. If any of these people also refer to you as their secret crush, they can connect with you on Facebook Dating. On the other hand, this new application could do a real job of attracting young users. 15-25 year olds hardly use Facebook and will likely have a hard time getting started with a new dating service from the same group.

A timely start

Small detail that could make the difference on Facebook Dating: unlike Tinder, Hinge or Bumble, the application is completely free. There is no premium offer. It seems that the Covid-19 pandemic has completely changed romantic encounters. Between the containment measures, the recent curfew, and social distancing, physical encounters keep getting more complicated. There are even some pretty drastic rules on the subject, especially in the UK, where Prime Minister Boris Johnson has stated that “indoor sex is forbidden for couples living in separate households”. That really makes things more complicated.

A video chat feature will soon be available on Facebook Dating, allowing users to expand the experience and see each other virtually. The Facebook service is now available in 52 countries around the world, including 32 in Europe. According to the American group, this new application has generated 1.5 billion meetings in almost 20 countries since it was launched. Some market specialists believe that while the image of the Facebook brand is not very good, this introduction should not be underestimated. Even if 1% of users use Facebook Dating, it would be a huge success because of its size.