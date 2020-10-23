Chook & Sosig: Walk the Plank: first GameClub title adapted from PC (App Store version)

The GameClub Subscription Service provides access to many famous “old” iOS games which, following the choice of many iOS versions, no longer work on the iPhone. As such, this service is not a direct competitor to Apple Arcade, which undoubtedly explains why Apple did nothing to prevent access to the App Store. Chook & Sosig: Walk the Plank (App Store Link – Free – iPhone / iPad) is the first GameClub game that doesn’t come from a mobile phone.

This point and click adventure game is originally a PC title. One of the coolest things about Chook & Sosig is the “meta” aspect: the player is playing a game with a game that the people in the game are playing (do you follow?). Incidentally, we are facing an old-fashioned adventure game, similar to LucasArts of the prime. The humor is omnipresent and the graphics, although sketchy, still have their little charm. Recommended.