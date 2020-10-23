High numbers of infections, few contacts: the loneliness behind Corona politics

She’s often wondered what’s actually worse: when older people die from Covid-19 or when they lose courage to face life through isolation. Both are equally bad, says Pia Reisert. And you can hear her voice on the phone that she doesn’t mean the first question polemically. This does not ask her to divide, but to draw attention to what she has experienced every day since the outbreak of the crisis as a manager of ten geriatric care institutions and three hospices. The Evangelische Diakonissenhaus Berlin Teltow Lehnin cares for 800 residents in Berlin and Brandenburg, 70 to 80 percent of whom are demented, Reisert says. “A person with dementia cannot express loneliness.”

But you can tell by looking at him. When visits suddenly stopped after the outbreak of the corona pandemic in the spring and the familiar touch fell away, some residents just stared out the window, others even tried to jump.

Intensive care worker

Your employees ‘caught a lot’, Reisert reports, and also infected with Corona themselves because they did not want to leave infected residents behind. Two of them even ended up in intensive care. A family member called her during the visit ban and threatened, “If my mother dies, I’ll turn you in!” The mother survived. Otherwise, Reisert assures her, she would have made a visit possible under certain conditions.

New normal in the nursing home

There has been a new normal since August. The visitors come back, have to register and can stay for a maximum of one hour. Pia Reisert does not know whether this can continue given the increasing number of infections. More and more employees have been infected recently. “I’ll do a lot to plan something now.”

Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) had promised in early September that there would be no second ban on visits to healthcare facilities. The Federal Ministry of Family Affairs has also put the development on its radar. “The company responded quickly to the temporary shutdown at the start of the corona pandemic and came up with alternative offers,” said Tagesspiegel. Multi-generation homes received a corona bonus of 1000 euros and the digital offer for seniors was expanded.

Ministry registers more loneliness

Since the outbreak of the crisis, “subjective feelings of loneliness in all age groups” seem to have increased significantly, the ministry writes, referring to studies by the German Institute for Economic Research (DIW). Research by the German Aging Survey (DEAS) found that about one in ten people over the age of 45 suffered from loneliness, compared to more than 3.5 million people in 2017.

The pandemic has exacerbated the phenomenon, especially women and younger people are affected, the Ministry of Family writes. Older people – that is, those who do not live in care institutions – could sometimes cope better with social deprivation “through crisis experiences”, according to the ministry.

Many are withdrawing

The Federal Working Group of Senior Citizens’ Organizations (BAGSO) assumes that “many elderly people are more withdrawn now” than before the crisis, whether they are at home or in care facilities. To avoid their isolation in view of the upcoming Christmas festival, the umbrella association recommends a ‘kind of closed season’ in the weeks and days before Christmas, during which the youngsters refrain from socializing.

Elke Schilling also has ideas for Christmas Eve and will be offering extended call time for the fourth time. The founder of the “Silver Network” – a telephone hotline for elderly people who feel lonely – currently records 200 calls a day. The volume has increased fivefold since the spring. Some called several times a day, most just wanted to talk. In August, more than half of the callers complained of loneliness. With the shutdown of public life, suddenly people who “would never otherwise have thought of coming here,” said the 75-year-old. The cases where people report suicidal thoughts have also become more common since March / April.

Video call as an alternative?

An elderly lady called at Easter complaining that her son and grandson could not come because of Corona. Schilling explained to her how a video call works. The lady accepted that with thanks. “With family ties, simple phone calls are not enough,” says the Kummer expert.

Diana Kinnert also knows what it is like when phone calls are not enough. When you are surrounded by a hundred people and still feel lonely. This is what happened to the 29-year-old when her mother died a few years ago. It was shaped by the experience that you cannot get rid of loneliness just by meeting others at random. Meanwhile, the CDU politician has become something of a “loneliness guru” of her party. About the consequences of the pandemic she says: “Corona increases the loneliness problem. This will have extreme health consequences in the long run. “

Pioneers in Great Britain

Like in the UK. When the local government decided in 2018 to create the anti-loneliness ministry that was unique in the world due to rising health costs, Kinnert sat at the table as an advisor. Since then, sensitivity to the topic has increased in Britain, Kinnert says. In Germany people are still “at the beginning”. However, a ministry against loneliness is not necessarily necessary in this country. It would help to organize existing projects more centrally and to recognize the need “as a separate topic”, says the young woman.

Loneliness in the coalition agreement

The fight against loneliness is explicitly anchored in the coalition agreement between the Union and the SPD. On page 118 it says, “In the face of an increasingly individualized, mobile and digital society, we will develop strategies and concepts to prevent and combat loneliness in all age groups.”

By September 2022, five million euros should flow to 28 pilot projects, writes the Ministry of Family. Other measures worth millions to enable the very elders to participate more are in the pipeline. An important factor: volunteering. But that is exactly what has suffered a lot from the Corona crisis, more and more people have withdrawn and have no longer committed for fear of contamination or of infecting others.

The political debate continues

How to deal with loneliness has been a topic of political debate for years. There is also a difference of opinion as to whether there should be one or more unit officers in Germany. Last year, the CDU faction in the Berlin Senate failed to set up a full-time job for a loneliness officer.

The other parties voted against, partly because it was more important to take individual measures to combat the causes of loneliness.

Diana Kinnert, member of the CDU Party Reform Commission, will be in Karlsruhe (Baden-Württemberg) on ​​December 14, 2015 … Photo: picture alliance / dpa

At the federal level, prominent politicians, such as SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach, suggested a commissioner for loneliness in the past. The Federal Department of Family Affairs wrote in response to a Tagesspiegel request: “Whether and to what extent a central position in the form of a unitary officer at the federal level could also be useful cannot be estimated at this time.”

Most important now, and the pandemic has shown, “respond with differentiated tools and approaches”.