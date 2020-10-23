After complaints from AfD and NPD: constitutional court overturns parity law in Brandenburg – politics

After the Thuringian law, the Brandenburg parity law was largely annulled. The Brandenburg State Constitutional Court announced its verdict in organ dispute proceedings on Friday that the AfD and NPD had commenced and granted four constitutional complaints from AfD members.

The justification given by the judges was that the provisions of the law placed the AfD and NPD groups at a disadvantage in terms of freedom of choice. The law has been in effect since June 30, 2020. In August, the Constitutional Court had negotiated the matter all day into the evening.

The Constitutional Court of Thuringia had annulled the law there a month earlier, in July. The reason given by the court was that the law violated the right to freedom and equality of choice. Voters could no longer freely decide whether to send more women or more men to parliament.

Freedom of choice also means the right to be elected without state restrictions. The court in Brandenburg stated the same.

At the federal level too, women are fighting for more participation in parliaments, for example the chairman of the Green parliamentary group Katrin Göring-Eckardt and the former chairman of the Bundestag Rita Süssmuth (CDU). In the 2017 elections, the share of women in the Bundestag fell from 37.3 percent to 31.2 percent. In the Brandenburg state parliament, the proportion of female members of parliament is about one third. (with dpa)