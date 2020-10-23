A French senator offers a CyberScore to evaluate digital platforms

Like the Clubic report, Laurent Lafon, UDI Senator from Val-de-Marne, tabled a bold bill proposing the creation of a CyberScore. After the introduction of the digital tax, a CyberScore could make digital platforms even more virtuous. This index should make it possible to measure the energy consumption of the various digital services on a scale from A to E.

A CyberScore for more transparency

The growing importance of digital tools is inexorably increasing their share of energy consumption. For example, we know that by 2025, according to the shift project’s forecasts, this proportion should be between 4.7 and 6% of global energy consumption. Mainly for this reason, Senator UDI Laurent Lafon, accompanied by his work by Senator Anne-Catherine Loisier, submitted a bill to the Senate. He suggests setting up a CyberScore on all digital platforms. At the moment we don’t know exactly what the criteria will be.

The French need clear and legible information about the level of protection of their personal data online.

This bill was submitted to the Bureau des Sages du Palais du Luxembourg a few days ago. You probably already examined it by Thursday, October 22nd. Senator Laurent Lafon believes that “the French need clear and legible information about the level of protection of their personal information online”. An indication that this CyberScore could also refer to the ability of digital platforms to protect the personal information of their users. A big problem in 2020 and a concern among internet users waiting for an answer, according to Senator.

One way to promote the most respectful digital platforms

This answer could take the form of CyberScore, according to Laurent Lafon: “We need to provide transparent information about the security level of the platforms that the French consult on a daily basis.” From social networks to cloud computing services, this CyberScore should be visible to every user. If the Senate decides to put this tool in place, French internet users might prefer digital platforms that are most respectful and likely to take their data and the environment into account.

Just as NutriScore enables conscious consumption, CyberScore should enable Internet users to choose the websites they visit and the tools they use on the web every day. The Senator added, “I am very grateful that this CyberScore is not limited to a cybersecurity diagnostic. It is important that this diagnosis leads to an information system that is presented to the French every time they connect to the service. It must not be relegated to the abyss of the general conditions of use, it must be visible. “

A few months ago we talked to the psychoanalyst Roland Gori about the place that digital players have in social and ecological progress. A podcast where the psychoanalyst explains how technology needs to be humanized to meet the challenges of today and tomorrow. This CyberScore is perhaps a first step towards balancing technological advancement and social bonding.