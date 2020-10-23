After the knife attack in Dresden: Seehofer wants to relax the ban on deportation to Syria – politically

After the fatal knife attack in Dresden, Federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer is calling for the general ban on deportations to Syria to be relaxed. “I will strongly advocate that we check that people in the pacified areas cannot be deported to Syria, but so far the assessment of the State Department has been different,” the CSU politician said Thursday evening on the sidelines of the collective bargaining for the public service. in Potsdam.

Germany is currently not deporting Syrians to their home country due to the situation in the civil war country. On the evening of October 4, a man in the center of Dresden attacked two tourists from North Rhine-Westphalia with a knife and killed one of them. The federal prosecutor’s office has taken over the investigation and assumes a radical Islamic background.

The 20-year-old suspect is from Syria, the Saxon security authorities had already identified him as a threat in 2017. In 2019 his refugee status was withdrawn for criminal offenses. According to authorities, he has not yet been removed from the country due to the current deportation ban. He was only released from a juvenile detention center on September 29.

Bavaria’s Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann (CSU) told the “Welt” and other media: “Anyone who commits serious crimes in our country, including murder, or when a threat occurs in our country, cannot seriously expect to find help or protection from us. “

The Interior Ministers of Saxony, North Rhine-Westphalia and Bavaria demand the deportation of threats or terrorists

He called on the federal government and especially the Foreign Office to finally create the conditions to allow return to Syria or third countries – “taking into account human rights, of course, and a differentiated view of the individual case”. Saxon Interior Minister Roland Wöller (CDU) had previously called for serious criminals and threats to be excluded from the ban on deportation to Syria.

Herbert Reul (CDU), Minister of the Interior of North Rhine-Westphalia, wants, if possible, “immediate” deportations of terrorists. Photo: dpa / Weronika Peneshko

The Interior Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia Herbert Reul (CDU) said “Bild”: “Anyone who commits a terrorist attack has forfeited their right to hospitality. Immediate deportation is desirable to me.” But of course “all legal questions and the background ”are clarified.

The head of the Interior Department of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Lorenz Caffier (CDU), stated in the paper: “First we must take you to a German jurisdiction and deport you immediately after your arrest. If we can’t deport them at the moment, they should remain in custody until there is a possibility of repatriation. “

The ban on deportation in Syria will apply until the end of the year

The conference of interior ministers in June extended the current deportation ban for the civil war country of Syria until the end of the year. War has been raging in Syria since 2011. Germany first imposed an expulsion ban in 2012, which has since been extended regularly. There have been repeated calls, especially from Union-led countries, to deport at least all those who have committed serious crimes in Germany to Syria.

Before the latest decision of the interior minister, the Foreign Office ruled that no region in the conflict country is safe from returnees. Federal Interior Minister Seehofer now said: “This is clearly a Syrian citizen. And a decision has been made there, as long as the security situation is like that, you cannot deport people there, because otherwise there would be danger to their lives and limbs. ‘

When asked if this would pose a threat to people in Germany, Seehofer said, “We just have to adhere to the rule of law.” Human rights activists pointed out that the Syrian power apparatus is systematically torturing people. The chairman of the conference of interior ministers, Thuringia Interior Minister Georg Maier (SPD), said through a spokeswoman that he does not question the ban on deportation.

The fatal knife attack on two tourists on October 4 may have an Islamic background Photo: dpa / Roland Halkasch

Little is known about the earlier investigations into the knife attack and especially about the motif. The security authorities also had to ask at a press conference in Dresden on Thursday why the bloody act was not prevented.

The suspect was under surveillance after his release from prison, even on the day of the crime – but not around the clock. According to the Saxon State Criminal Police Office, the legal requirements for this were lacking. The catalog of measures provided for close surveillance, but not close surveillance, he said. The young man had complied with the obligation to report regularly to the police.

Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, Thomas Haldenwang, told the Funke media group newspapers: “The terrible act in Dresden shows that Islamist terrorism is still a major threat in Germany.” for 2019 to no less than 28,000 people.

The “Islamist terrorist potential” is estimated at 2,060 people, the Funke newspapers reported. According to a newspaper poll of the federal states, more than 100 Islamists are held in German prisons. Mayor Dirk Hilbert (FDP) of Dresden warned against prejudice against refugees.

It is now important not to make comprehensive judgments. Hundreds of refugees from Syria had built a new life in Dresden and would obey the law. (dpa)