“Macron belongs in psychiatric treatment”: France recalls ambassador after Erdogan is insulted – politics

With verbal attacks on France and Germany, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has opened the next front in his aggressive foreign policy. France has now recalled its ambassador from Turkey for consultations after Erdogan ridiculed French President Emmanuel Macron as insane. At the same time, Erdogan has styled the police’s raid of a Berlin mosque on suspicion of fraud as an Islamophobic attack.

By portraying Turkey and the Muslims as victims of Western attacks, Erdogan wants to pull Turkish voters behind him: it was no coincidence that he shot his new flank against Europe on Saturday at a regional convention of his ruling party, the AKP, in Kayseri , central Anatolia.

Erdogan’s criticism of Macron was against his statement that Islam was in crisis, as well as the French president’s announcement that he would do more to combat “separatist” Islamist tendencies. Macron had also stated that France was behind the controversial Mohammed caricatures in the satire magazine “Charlie Hebdo,” which triggered an Islamist attack that killed 12 people in 2015 and was criticized in many Muslim countries.

“Macron belongs in psychiatric treatment,” Erdogan said in Kayseri. What more can be said about a head of state who acts like the French president to millions of citizens of other faiths? Without mentioning the recent murder of French teacher Samuel Paty for using the Mohammed cartoons in the classroom, Erdogan criticized the fact that the cartoons were projected on the walls of state buildings at memorial events in France: “This is not called freedom, but clearly Islam. – Hostility. Erdogan supporters last weekend called for a boycott of French goods on Twitter.

In Kayseri, Erdogan also attacked the German authorities sharply. The search of the Mevlana mosque in Berlin-Kreuzberg last week was “disrespectful” and unjustifiable. The mosque had been searched for suspected corona emergency relief fraud.

Erdogan criticizes the police crackdown on the mosque in Berlin

Erdogan had already stated on Friday that the police crackdown in Berlin was motivated by “racism and hostility to Islam”. Europe is approaching the “darkness of the Middle Ages”. Erdogan’s Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gül spoke of a “racist disease” in Europe.

French President Emmanuel Macron Photo: Ludovic Marin / Pool / Reuters

Turkey had already turned Europeans against it in recent months with gas explorations in disputed parts of the Eastern Mediterranean. Over the weekend, Ankara extended the mission of a research vessel off the coast of the Greek island of Rhodes to early November, despite the EU threatening sanctions. France, like Greece and Cyprus, is demanding severe punitive measures against Ankara in the gas dispute. Germany wants to avoid sanctions, but finds it increasingly difficult to explain in the EU because of Turkey’s aggressive behavior and Erdogan’s rhetoric.

Turkey has almost no partners in the EU

With the recall of the French ambassador from Ankara, the Macron government made it clear this weekend that Paris sees little opportunity to resolve its problems with Turkey amicably. Insults are not a political tool, the Elysee Palace explained. The French presidential office also pointed out that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had expressed no condolences after the murder of teacher Paty by an Islamist.

Turkey now has almost no partners in the EU. According to Turkey expert Sinem Adar of the Berlin Science and Politics Foundation, Ankara is barely able to resolve differences in foreign policy through dialogue. Erdogan’s rhetoric and calls for a boycott in Turkey are a sign of Turkey’s “weakening diplomatic skills,” Adar wrote on Twitter on Sunday. Erdogan used Islam to score politics – but the same could be said of Macron. Following Macron’s comments on Islam and the Mohammed cartoons, calls were made to boycott French goods in Jordan, Kuwait and Qatar.

The Turkish-European confrontation is further fueled by Erdogan’s claim that he speaks on behalf of all Muslims. The West sees a Turk in every Muslim and a Muslim in every Turk, the Turkish head of state said in Kayseri: “Islamophobia in Europe is always hostility to Turkey.”