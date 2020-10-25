A library of royalty-free music for every project!

Music plays an important role when creating a video! To add a rhythm, synchronize the appearance of text, or just create a little atmosphere, it is advisable to add music. However, it is not always easy to find free music with no royalties or just finding THE music.

cchound is a project that started in 2018. The aim of the platform is to offer music under Creative Commons license with or without text of various genres that can be used in any project. The platform was recently updated with new features. The music offered comes from various platforms such as Soundcloud, Jamendo … Cchound was created by Axel Antas-Bergkvist, the founder and CEO of Northside, a Swedish agency.

Lots of easily accessible options

Cchound now offers over 2,400 audio files for free in its library. The user interface has been redesigned and artists can register on the platform and submit their audio files!

There are several options available to search for music in cchoud. The songs can be sorted by genre: film music, funk, hip-hop … by mood: chill, horror, inspiring … by type: acoustic, instrumental, retro etc. or even by instrument: guitar, double bass …

To listen to a song, simply click the play button next to the song name. To download any of the songs, simply click the “Download” button. The file will be in MP3 format.

A practical and easy-to-use platform that will help you animate any video project!