Corona outbreak in China: Highest level of alert in Xinjiang region – Politics

Authorities in western China’s Xinjiang region issued the highest public health warning on Sunday following a coronavirus outbreak. Previously, 137 people had tested positive for the coronavirus, state television broadcaster CCTV reports.

All cases of infection were therefore found in the remote western city of Kashgar. None of the people tested positive had a cough or fever, and all were quarantined and under medical supervision in the hospital, it said.

The 137 cases are linked to the city’s Sancun plant, the deputy director of the regional health committee said. A 17-year-old girl whose parents work at the factory also tested positive earlier this week.

China’s National Health Commission has sent a working group to the region to lead the measures on the ground, state news agency Xinhua reported. According to the Chinese news portal Headline Daily, most flights at Kashgar Airport have been canceled this weekend.

In July, a coronavirus outbreak occurred in Urumqi, the capital of Xinjiang, resulting in strict lockdown measures. So the residents had to stay in their homes and the city was isolated from the rest of the country.

Infections with the previously unknown Sars-CoV-2 virus were first discovered in early December 2019 in the central Chinese metropolis of Wuhan. China has been heavily criticized for the initial approach to the virus, but has been largely controlling respiratory disease with strict measures and access restrictions since late January 2020. For weeks, no local infections had been reported in China – only imported cases. (dpa)