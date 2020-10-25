Due to rapidly increasing number of corona infections: Spanish government calls national health emergency – politics

To curb the rapidly increasing number of corona infections, the government in Spain has again declared a national state of emergency and a night ban. The imposition of the so-called state of alert, the third highest level of emergency in the country, was decided on Sunday at an extraordinary meeting of the Council of Ministers in Madrid, as Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced.

The measure should enter into force on Sunday with publication in the Official Journal. The state of emergency applies initially for two weeks. An extension would have to be approved by Parliament. With the support of the opposition, he hopes to extend the state of emergency until May 9, Sánchez said.

The head of the left-wing minority government emphasized that a state of emergency had been requested by ten of Spain’s 17 regions, the so-called autonomous communities. “Spain is in an extreme situation,” warned the socialist.

Only in a state of emergency can the government restrict people’s freedom of movement. Contrary to the alert that prevailed in Spain between March 14 and June 20 due to Corona, this time there is no total curfew, only a night ban between 11 pm and 6 am.

Regions can adjust the Corona output lock

However, the regions are given the space to shape the blocking and can – depending on the specific situation – plan the start between 10 p.m. and midnight and the end between 5 and 7 a.m. The scheme applies practically throughout the country. Only the Canary Islands are excluded.

The holiday region in the Atlantic Ocean off the west coast of Africa, which, like the Balearic Islands and Mallorca, is particularly dependent on tourism, had recently regained some control of the virus. A few days ago, Germany and Great Britain therefore removed them from the list of risk areas.

Even before a state of emergency was declared, two regions, Valencia and Castile and León, had a nighttime blockage on Sunday evening. In the event of a calamity, the regions can now lock themselves up on their own initiative, without having to fear that the judiciary will reverse this measure and decide on other restrictions.

In addition, gatherings of more than six people not living in the same household are prohibited across the country until further notice. Spain is one of the countries most affected by the pandemic in Western Europe.

To date, more than a million infected people have been registered and nearly 35,000 people have died with Covid-19. The number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days is 191.11 with an upward trend. For comparison, according to the Robert Koch Institute, this value in Germany is 68.4. (dpa)