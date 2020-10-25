End of autumn holidays in Berlin: there are regular school activities – politics

The rapidly increasing number of new coronavirus infections and diffuse outbreak events worry experts about the start of school after the autumn break. “The regular surgery will not go well for long,” said Professor Martin Kriegel of TU Berlin at the Tagesspiegel. He advises the federal government on ventilation issues. “Especially in the higher classes you can consider whether two or three days a week face-to-face lessons would be sufficient and the rest would be done digitally.” Better to get through the winter with a compromise, “than risk another lockdown”. Once an infected person is in the classroom, there is a risk of further infection, even with good ventilation or the use of air filters, so Kriegel suggests aligning lessons with significantly fewer students in the room.

During further consultations between Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and federal government leaders, further measures to contain the infection are likely to be discussed this week. “If we don’t act now, we will be completely shut down in a few weeks,” SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach told Tagesspiegel.

In the second phase of the senator’s plan for health care, the schools should be closed

The red-red-green Senate also discusses stricter infection protection rules for Berlin. Health Senator Dilek Kalayci (SPD) is expected in the health committee on Monday, and it should also cover her roadmap. As mentioned, two stages are mentioned in the paper in addition to the previous measures. If the number of infections increases, the mask requirement should be expanded again in the first phase. Above all, parents must be prepared for their children to stay at home and the classes to be divided. The plan provides for a division into “face-to-face and distance learning”.

In the second phase, schools should be closed, there would be urgent care for children of parents in systemically important professions. It is unclear from which contamination case this would apply and whether the plan has a majority. At level two it should only be possible to leave the apartment if there are valid reasons; In addition, the plan would also include the closure of the catering industry, delivery and collection services would still be possible.

Education Senator Sandra Scheeres (SPD) is only commenting on the senator’s proposals for health in the Senate, a spokeswoman said. In general, however, Scheeres’ position is to keep schools open for as long as possible. “Leaving or taking classes at home would have serious negative consequences for children, young people and parents. This is especially true for less educated and socially disadvantaged students, ”said the spokeswoman. According to current scientific knowledge, schools and nurseries are not a source of infection. However, there is growing concern among parents and teachers about students who are infected without symptoms and who could unknowingly infect classmates, parents and teachers.