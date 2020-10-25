Until November 24: Italy has a partial lockout policy

Under pressure of increasing numbers of infections, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has signed a new package of measures in the fight against the corona virus. Across the country, all restaurants and bars must close to guests from Monday at 6 p.m., according to a document presented to the German news agency on Sunday.

In addition, cinemas, theaters, fitness studios, swimming pools, ski areas and concert halls are no longer allowed to open. Initially, the measures should apply until November 24. In addition, classes must be conducted online for at least 75 percent of high school students.

The Conte government also strongly recommends that you do not have guests at home and take non-urgent travel. Under the new package of measures, bars and restaurants can continue to work after 6 pm for delivery services and takeout. Museums can therefore remain open, but with a limited number of visitors.

The country is also closing its stadiums to fans. The new government decree will revoke the current regulation of a maximum of 1000 spectators in stadiums for football matches and other sports.

Italy’s stadiums are closing again for fans

Italy’s highest football league, Serie A, ended last season after the resumption of matches without fans in the stadiums. Then last month the government decided to allow a maximum of 1,000 viewers. The new decree now specifically states that professional games are allowed in open-air arenas “without fans present”.

Companies had raised concerns about new restrictions affecting their business situation. In addition, there were violent protests over the weekend against restrictions in Rome and Naples, where night clocks are already in place.

Italy was one of the hardest hit countries in Europe at the outbreak of the pandemic. Recently, the number of infections has risen sharply again. The official number of new infections reached a record high of 19,644 on Saturday. This brings the total number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 504,509. The number of deaths from Covid-19 disease rose to 37,210. (dpa)