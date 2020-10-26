Google: $ 8 billion to $ 12 billion for Apple as the default search engine

Google wants to be the default search engine for Apple products. The group is therefore ready to put a lot of money on the table. According to the New York Times, Google pays Apple between $ 8 billion and $ 12 billion a year for this privilege.

The sum continues to grow over the years. For comparison: Google paid Apple a billion dollars in 2014. This impressive increase is explained by user usage, which continues to grow. Furthermore, Google is not just Safari’s search engine. It also takes care of web search when you make a request with Siri.

Payment from Google is important to Apple. In recent years, it has accounted for between 14% and 21% of Apple’s annual earnings. Plus, this payment is Google’s largest each year.

Why such a sum? Because iOS users are very active on Google. In fact, almost 50% of searches on Google are done from an Apple device. This is the data reported by the United States Department of Justice. The latter recently attacked Google for its unfair practices and abuse of search dominance. According to the Justice Department, it would be catastrophic for Google to lose its deal with Apple.

Google and Apple negotiate agreement

The New York Times adds that Tim Cook (Apple Executive) and Sundar Pichai (Google Executive) met in 2018 to discuss the deal. After the meeting, an Apple manager wrote to his colleague at Google: “Our vision is that we work as if we were a company.”

Google is therefore targeted by the US Department of Justice. And it’s not impossible for Apple to be next on the list. After all, Apple accepted the deal that is singled out. As an aside, we can remind you that this agreement also disrupts the UK regulatory authority.