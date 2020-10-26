Vice President of the Bundestag: SPD politician Thomas Oppermann is dead – politics

Thomas Oppermann, vice president of the Bundestag, died completely unexpectedly, according to information from the German news agency and various media reports. RTL and NTV had previously reported the death of the SPD politician. Accordingly, the 66-year-old collapsed on Sunday night while working on TV with ZDF and was hospitalized.

Minister of Labor Hubertus Heil (SPD) was deeply shocked on Twitter in the morning. The news of Oppermann’s sudden death filled him with deep sadness, he wrote. “Thomas has rendered excellent services to our country and the social democracy with passion and understanding.”

The Lower Saxony Oppermann had announced in late August that he would not re-run in the upcoming federal elections. “After 30 years as a member of the Lower Saxony state parliament and the German Bundestag, now is the right time for me to do something different and start new projects,” he said.

Oppermann was chairman of the SPD group from 2013 to 2017. He won his Göttingen constituency four times in a row. Recently, the 66-year-old campaigned for a downsizing of the Bundestag and a reform of the electoral law. (dpa)