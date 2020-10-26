Decision on party chairmanship: Kramp-Karrenbauer wants to postpone CDU party congress to spring – Politics

In the face of the corona pandemic, CDU leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer has proposed to postpone the party conference scheduled for December 4 in Stuttgart until spring. The German news agency learned from the deliberations of the CDU leadership on Monday at the annual kick-off meeting of the CDU executive committee on January 16 if and when a face-to-face party conference in the spring is possible or if a vote by letter is needed is. The federal executive committee, which meets in the morning, has to make a decision.

According to this information, Vice President Volker Bouffier, Bundestag President Wolfgang Schäuble, and President and Vice President nominee Armin Laschet supported Kramp-Karrenbauer’s proposals in the CDU presidency, which was initially in session.

Laschet’s strongest opponent, Friedrich Merz, called on Sunday in discussions between the closest party leadership and the three most promising candidates to clarify the leadership issue this year.

In addition to NRW Prime Minister Laschet and ex-group leader of the Union Merz, the foreign expert Norbert Röttgen has also applied for the presidency. Laschet belongs to the closest management, Merz and Röttgen are not represented there.

Laschet wants the party congress to be postponed to 2021

Laschet said on the ARD program “Anne Will” on Sunday evening that his position was clear. “I believe that at such a time when people are expected to stop attending events, they can’t leave the house so we can have a presence party conference with 1,000 people.”

He and Merz would have “appreciated each other’s arguments, I understand his arguments too. And a decision will be made tomorrow, ”said Laschet. Understandably, personalities as different as he and Merz have different approaches. Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) will stay out of this issue, she has always emphasized that.

Merz continues to demand clarification on the open management issues

Merz insisted that the open management issue be clarified this year. “Even if a Presence Party conference is going to be difficult under the current circumstances, I am and remain of the opinion that the CDU should clear up the open leadership issue this year,” he told the Berlin Dpa. “A digital party conference on December 4 is just as possible as a decision about the chairman of the CDU by letter.” It has been speculated in the CDU that Merz was pushing for a quick decision, as he is currently clearly ahead of Laschet in investigations into the CDU presidency and Röttgen is lying.

Röttgen was satisfied after a top conversation on Sunday. “We have spoken for a long time, but constructively and well, and we have also found a line that the party leader will communicate tomorrow,” he told the DPA. When asked if the attendance party conference in Stuttgart was off the table, Röttgen simply said that he did not want to anticipate, that a line had been found and that this would be communicated.

CDU Member Representative Warns About Hanging Game

According to the party representative, Henning Otte, the CDU members prefer an early decision on the new party chairman. “What must be prevented is a party political hanging game,” said Otte of the Berlin DPA. “That is why alternatives must be explored, for example whether a vote by post would be possible at all.” The president of the Junge Union’s youth union, Tilman Kuban, had discussed such a variant.

Otte said a consideration could also be to simultaneously elect the board of directors decentrally in the state associations by digitally transmitting candidates’ presentations and deciding on the spot by secret ballot. (dpa)