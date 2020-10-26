“Great Democrat and Great Guy”: SPD politician Thomas Oppermann is dead – politics

Thomas Oppermann, Vice-President of the Bundestag, died completely unexpectedly at the age of 66. First, RTL and NTV reported the death of the SPD politician.

On Sunday evening, Oppermann was invited as a discussion partner in the program “Berlin direct”, the ZDF announced on Monday. Shortly before the planned live switch with Oppermann from the Max Planck Institute in Göttingen, the 66-year-old suddenly collapsed. The first contribution of the show was already running.

The ZDF employees on the spot immediately alerted the ambulance service, the politician was then taken to the teaching hospital in Göttingen. The doctors couldn’t save him anymore.

The head of the ZDF capital studio in Berlin, Theo Koll, said the “Berlin Direct” team was deeply affected. “In the preliminary discussion for the planned transfer, we saw the always professional and relaxed politician Thomas Oppermann.” Just think of his family and friends.

SPD leader Norbert Walter-Borjans expressed deep shock by the death of the party friend. “A big shock for all of us,” Walter-Borjans wrote on Twitter on Monday.

Vice-Chancellor Olaf Scholz also spoke of a shock. “Our country is losing an experienced politician, the Bundestag an excellent vice-president and the SPD a passionate and combative comrade,” he wrote, adding, “We are all losing a friend – and we are sad.”

SPD Secretary General Lars Klingbeil was deeply affected by Oppermann’s death. “His passion for politics was palpable to everyone,” Klingbeil wrote on Twitter. “His death too soon shocks me.”

Minister of Labor Hubertus Heil (SPD) was also deeply shocked. The news of Oppermann’s sudden death fills him with deep grief, he wrote on Twitter. “Thomas has rendered excellent services to our country and the social democracy with passion and understanding.”

SPD group leader Rolf Mützenich praised Oppermann as an exceptional politician. It was with great dismay that the parliamentary group heard of his death on Sunday evening, Mützenich told the German news agency. “His courageous and poignant demeanor made him an extraordinary politician who always acted with great responsibility.” The thoughts of the entire parliamentary group are with Oppermann’s family and friends.

“A great and committed Democrat”

Prominent politicians from the CDU and CSU also paid tribute to Thomas Oppermann, the late Bundestag vice president and SPD politician.

Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) was appalled and deeply saddened. “I have valued him for years as a reliable and honest social democratic partner in grand coalitions,” she said, government spokesman Steffen Seibert. As Vice-President of the Bundestag, Oppermann has “done a lot for our Parliament in turbulent times”. Merkel expressed his condolences to Oppermann’s family.

Oppermann’s sudden death was a shock, CSU boss Markus Söder wrote on Twitter. “He was a great and committed Democrat.”

CDU leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said, “The news of Thomas Oppermann’s death shakes us and makes us sad. We now mainly think of his wife and children. The CDU had dealt with and discussed the matter with Oppermann in many rounds. Thomas Oppermann was always a staunch Democrat and a sincere Social Democrat. He will be missing. “

Economy Minister Peter Altmaier (CDU) was stunned. He and Oppermann were simultaneously parliamentary directors of their groups. “The conflict between the government and the opposition turned into friendship: we have done a lot,” he wrote of the SPD politician. “You were a great Democrat and a very good guy.”

Union leader Ralph Brinkhaus wrote on Twitter that the news stunned him. The parliamentary group of the Union mourns “a passionate and combative democrat. Our thoughts are with his family during these difficult hours ”.

The candidate for the CDU presidency, Friedrich Merz, was also shocked. Oppermann was a controversial and prominent colleague of the Bundestag, he wrote.

AfD Deputy Chairman Beatrix von Storch wrote: “He will leave a big hole: Thomas Oppermann was a sincere social democrat, committed to his cause and honest in tone and dealings.”

Oppermann still had new projects in mind

Oppermann had announced in late August that he would not re-run in the upcoming federal election. “After 30 years as a member of the Lower Saxony state parliament and the German Bundestag, now is the right time for me to do something different and start new projects,” he said.

Oppermann was chairman of the SPD group from 2013 to 2017. He won his Göttingen constituency four times in a row. Recently, the 66-year-old campaigned for a downsizing of the Bundestag and a reform of the electoral law. (dpa, teaspoon)