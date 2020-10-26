Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night hits hard on iOS (trailer)

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night is a Castlevania-like ritual that has made a splash on consoles. The game from Artplay Studio uses the legendary ingredients of Konami’s flagship license, namely dungeons in the Gothic style, a tangle of armored platforms with medieval streum and large, revered bosses. So good news, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night will soon be adapted by Studio NetEase on mobile. NetEase, specialist in mobile games, said the touch controls will of course be adapted to the fast and nervous gameplay of the original version. We’re just asking to be believed, but we hope the title takes the PS4 and / or Xbox One controllers into account. The mobile version of Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night has no release date yet.

In addition, you need to know more about it.