“Macron belongs in psychiatric treatment”: France recalls ambassador after insult by Erdogan – politics

With verbal attacks on France and Germany, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has opened the next front in his aggressive foreign policy. France has now recalled its ambassador from Turkey for consultations after Erdogan ridiculed French President Emmanuel Macron as insane. At the same time, Erdogan has styled the police’s raid of a Berlin mosque on suspicion of fraud as an Islamophobic attack.

By portraying Turkey and the Muslims as victims of Western attacks, Erdogan wants to pull Turkish voters behind him: it was no coincidence that he shot his new flank against Europe on Saturday at a regional convention of his ruling party, the AKP, in Kayseri , central Anatolia.

Erdogan’s criticism of Macron was against his claim that Islam was in crisis. Macron had also stated that France was behind the controversial Mohammed caricatures in the satire magazine “Charlie Hebdo,” which triggered an Islamist attack that killed 12 people in 2015 and was criticized in many Muslim countries.

“Macron belongs in psychiatric treatment,” Erdogan said in Kayseri. What more can be said about a head of state who acts like the French president to millions of citizens of other faiths? Without mentioning the recent murder of French teacher Samuel Paty for using the Mohammed cartoons in the classroom, Erdogan criticized the fact that the cartoons were projected on the walls of state buildings at memorial events in France: “This is not called freedom, but clearly Islam. Hostility. “

In Kayseri, Erdogan also attacked the German authorities sharply. The search of the Mevlana mosque in Berlin-Kreuzberg last week was “disrespectful” and unjustifiable. The mosque had been searched for suspected corona emergency relief fraud.

Erdogan criticizes the police crackdown on the mosque in Berlin

Erdogan had already stated on Friday that the police crackdown in Berlin was motivated by “racism and hostility to Islam”. Europe is approaching the “darkness of the Middle Ages”. Erdogan’s Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gül spoke of a “racist disease” in Europe.

The Elysée Palace, Macron’s official residence, has already become accustomed to recent verbal abuse by Erdogan. Nearly a year ago, the Turkish head of state had questioned Macron’s state of mind after declaring the military alliance “brain dead” due to additional foreign policies by NATO members Turkey and the US.

But the Islamic assassination attempt on the teacher Paty means that patience in the French government is getting thinner. The Elysée Palace claimed that Erdogan used methods of “exaggeration” and “mob”. The French presidential office also pointed out that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had expressed no condolences after the murder of teacher Paty by an Islamist.

Turkey had already turned Europeans against it in recent months with gas explorations in disputed parts of the Eastern Mediterranean. Over the weekend, Ankara extended the mission of a research vessel off the coast of the Greek island of Rhodes to early November, despite the EU threatening sanctions. France, like Greece and Cyprus, is demanding severe punitive measures against Ankara in the gas dispute. Germany wants to avoid sanctions, but finds it increasingly difficult to explain in the EU because of Turkey’s aggressive behavior and Erdogan’s rhetoric.

However, it was said from the presidential office in Paris that Erdogan had two months before the end of the year to make way for the dispute over gas reserves in the Eastern Mediterranean. A decision on further EU sanctions against Ankara could be taken at the EU summit in December.

Turkey has almost no partners in the EU

With the recall of the French ambassador from Ankara, the Macron government made it clear this weekend that Paris sees little opportunity to resolve its problems with Turkey amicably. Insults are not a political tool, the Elysee Palace explained.

Turkey now has almost no partners in the EU. According to Turkey expert Sinem Adar of the Berlin Science and Politics Foundation, Ankara is barely able to resolve differences in foreign policy through dialogue. Erdogan’s rhetoric is a sign of Turkey’s “weakening of diplomatic skills,” Adar wrote on Twitter on Sunday. Erdogan used Islam to score politics – but the same could be said of Macron. Following Macron’s comments on Islam and the Mohammed cartoons, calls were made to boycott French goods in Jordan, Kuwait and Qatar.

The Turkish-European confrontation is further fueled by Erdogan’s claim that he speaks on behalf of all Muslims. The West sees a Turk in every Muslim and a Muslim in every Turk, the Turkish head of state said in Kayseri: “Islamophobia in Europe is always hostility to Turkey.”

Concerns about Erdogan’s interference in France’s internal politics

On Twitter, Erdogan supporters called for a weekend boycott of French goods. French products have been removed from the shelves in Kuwait and Qatar. There were protests against Macron in the Gaza Strip.

However, it is not so much the symbolic calls for boycotts that are ringing alarm bells in Paris, but a different development: Erdogan is trying to expand his influence in the Muslim world with rhetorical failures like Saturday in Kayseri – and this also applies to those in France. live. Muslims.

When Macron recently denounced “Islamic separatism”, Erdogan was sharply criticized. In Paris there are now fears that the Turkish president could exert more influence on French internal politics from outside. In France there are presidential elections in 2022. The 2017 duel between Macron and right-wing extremist Marine Le Pen could be repeated.