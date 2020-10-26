Twenty / twenty a day – 8 more days until US elections: apple pie, campaign sticks and a concerned chief of staff – politics

The US is in the latest spurt of elections. That’s why we’ll be keeping you up to date with what’s happening in the United States in our US newsletter “Twenty / Twenty” for the next two weeks. Today Christoph von Marschall starts with a view from Great Falls, Virginia. Click here for the free plan.

There are policy-free areas, even eight or nine days before the elections. They are good for the mind and the eyes that suffer from the screen. Take the weekend trip to Great Falls near the rapids of the Potomac through the fall forests and rolling hills of Virginia, past stately mansions with their colonial-style mansions, columned facades and paddocks. Great Falls used to be a community of CIA employees – its Langley headquarters is just a 15-minute drive away – and defense contractors who reliably voted Republican.

[Wenn Sie aktuelle Nachrichten aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

Today many young families live here who could not find affordable housing in Washington. A walk through the nature reserve near the rapids would now be tempting. But you can’t do without an election campaign, for example at the Farmers Market in Great Falls. Shortly before Halloween, in addition to plump orange pumpkins, home-baked cakes and various types of apples, there are also political programs. Democrats and Republicans alike have set up their campaign stands. Democrats are more popular.

Several people have tested positive near Mike Pence

Long lines form in front of the bar for early voting in the library. How Great Falls went from a red to a blue stronghold – and also the entire state of Virginia, where Joe Biden is in the lead in the polls by more than eleven percentage points – you can read in my report here. Meanwhile, Corona and the aftermath of the pandemic are becoming an increasing burden on Trump’s election campaign. Several people close to Vice President Mike Pence have tested positive. Not a penny itself. He continues to campaign tirelessly as if the quarantine regulations for people who have had direct contact with infected people do not apply to him. Here Juliane Schäuble explains in which states the election will take place.

The number of people infected every day has hit new records in recent days. The hardest hit states are no longer, as they were in early summer, in the democratically ruled states in the northeastern United States. The ten counties with the highest number are now in the Midwest and West. In states where Republicans dominate: in the Dakotas, Montana, Arizona. Trump’s voters are facing the consequences of his corona management on their doorstep. And his chief of staff, Mark Meadows, said on CNN on Sunday that the government would not get the pandemic under control. All you can do is take countermeasures – with therapies and vaccinations.