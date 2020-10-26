Decision on party chairmanship: CDU presidium wants to postpone party congress to spring

CDU leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer has received solid support from the party presidency for her proposal to postpone the party conference scheduled for December 4 in Stuttgart to elect a new chairman. The presidium, the leadership closest to Kramp-Karrenbauer, had unanimously recommended the proposal to the federal council, which is currently meeting via video conference, for acceptance, it said Monday among participants. The final decision of the board was expected tomorrow morning.

According to this information, Kramp-Karrenbauer proposed to cancel the meeting of the 1,001 delegates in Stuttgart on December 4 – the party conference was not feasible due to the impending pandemic situation. On January 15 and 16, the current contamination situation should be discussed at the meeting of the federal executive committee and then the situation should be assessed. The question is whether and when a party conference in attendance is possible. Such a face-to-face party conference is the preferred variant of the members of the presidium and the party chairman, he said.

[Wenn Sie aktuelle Nachrichten aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

If the pandemic situation is such that no party conference is possible in the foreseeable future, a decision should be taken on the possibility of postal voting or other alternatives, was further emphasized in the circle of participants. All board members should be elected in a postal vote. This is not an easy situation for the CDU. Kramp-Karrenbauer therefore called on the presidium members and candidates to unite. The most important thing now is for Germany to get the pandemic under control, the party leader said.

CDU Member Representative Warns About Hanging Game

According to the party representative, Henning Otte, the CDU members prefer an early decision on the new party chairman. “What must be prevented is a party political hanging game,” said Otte of the Berlin DPA. “That is why alternatives must be explored, for example whether a vote by post would be possible at all.” The president of the Junge Union’s youth union, Tilman Kuban, had discussed such a variant.

Otte said a consideration could also be to simultaneously elect the board of directors decentrally in the state associations by digitally transmitting candidates’ presentations and deciding on the spot by secret ballot. (dpa)