an antitrust lawsuit launched in November?

In their article, the Washington Post appears to be well informed about the future of Facebook thanks to four people familiar with the matter. According to the American media, Mark Zuckerberg’s company could face several antitrust charges as early as November. These allegations would lead to specific complaints and would actually be part of a comprehensive legal process against the social network.

Are there any future complaints after the various investigations?

The filing of complaints and allegations against Facebook back in November reflects a surge in work by the Federal Trade Commission. The latter is continuing his investigation together with attorneys general who are also looking for threats to competition on Facebook. The latter would be well advanced in filing a complaint and would even try to have an initial list of signatories by Friday. The attorneys general focused on Facebook’s strategy to win the potential competition.

We have known since October that the prosecutor general’s investigations have increased significantly. The number of investigators rose to 40 prosecutors, and New York attorney general Letitia James said those who joined the investigation were deeply concerned that Facebook could compromise its users’ data and change their choice, or even their Increase the price of advertising.

For its part, the FTC has been investigating much longer. The government agency responsible for overseeing the enforcement of the competition is targeting Facebook and its purchases such as Instagram and WhatsApp. The investigation opened last year soon after Facebook paid $ 5 billion to settle an investigation into multiple privacy scandals.

Facebook defends itself as best it can

In view of these multiple investigations, Facebook wanted to counteract what seems to be criticized. A company spokesman said federal regulators could have stopped the WhatsApp and Instagram takeover, but they couldn’t.

Elsewhere, earlier this month, Chris Sgro said in a press release, “Acquisitions happen in any industry and it’s just one way to innovate new technology to bring more value to people. Before adding, “Instagram and WhatsApp have hit new heights of success because Facebook invested billions in these companies.”

However, a certain amount of evidence appears to have accumulated on the investigator’s side. In particular, a memo recalling the discussions of the Facebook leaders or even the redemption of key potential rivals.