Experiments V: Dark Universe: Apple advertises the video quality of the iPhone 12 Pro in poor lighting conditions

Apple has significantly improved the video capabilities of the latest iPhone 12 Pro: HDR 10 bits, Dolby Vision, LiDAR, much more sensitive sensor, OIS sensor for the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Apple did not skimp on technical data to preserve the sound Status of the market leader in the field of video recording on smartphones. And if we believe the initial tests, these technological choices really paid off.

Experiments V: Dark Universe was realized by Apple and demonstrates the video functions of the iPhone 12 Pro in poor lighting conditions

The short film Experiments V: Dark Universe examines the video possibilities of the iPhone 12 Pro in poor lighting conditions. Granted, this is a small film that has benefited from the entire expertise of a team of directors and editors, but the result is still stunning. And of course none of the sequences disclosed in Experiment V were retouched by PhotoShop software. Everything is rough here, both in terms of rendering and some video effects (especially slowed down). Impressive.