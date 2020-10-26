Relief for families in the corona crisis: The Greens want to extend entitlement to child sickness benefit – the economy

The Greens want to significantly expand parents’ entitlement to child sickness benefits. According to the application, which will be occupied by the Federal Assembly in the first reading on Wednesday, it should be extended to 20 days per child and parents per year until the end of the corona pandemic. For single parents, it would be 40 days per child. And even after a pandemic, from the Greens’ point of view, the entitlement should be higher than before and there should be 15 days per child and parents (30 for single parents).

In addition, the Greens are promoting child sickness benefits for the first two years of childcare. For disabled and chronically ill children, it is necessary to increase the entitlement and increase the age limit from 12 to 14 years.

Certificate from the fourth day of illness

Employees should be required to submit a medical certificate to health insurers and employers only from the fourth day of their child’s illness (earlier: the first day), as otherwise required. It should be clarified that self-employed persons with statutory health insurance are entitled to sickness benefits from the first day of the child’s illness, upon request. Currently, some health insurance companies have been paying since the 43rd day.

In addition, “different treatment of parents, depending on which company they work or in which health insurance company they are insured,” said Maria Klein-Schmeink, an expert of the parliamentary group, for Tagesspiegel Background Health & E-Health. Entitlement to leave and continued payment of wages to the employer must apply “from now on to all parents”.

The home office is not a substitute for supervision

Families need “regulations suitable for everyday use” to meet the challenges of a pandemic, Klein-Schmeink said. “The extension of entitlement to child sickness benefits just decided by the federal government after much hesitation is not enough.” Recently, and with retroactive effect to October 1, couples received child sickness benefits in excess of their ten days (single parents ten days). For several children it is now a maximum of 25, for single parents up to 50 days. The regulation only applies to this year.

When school-age children were excluded from caring for children due to non-specific symptoms of the disease, the authorities, according to the Green Politician, often simply referred to the possibility of working from home. Even when claiming damages under Section 56 (1a) of the Infection Protection Act, the home office is generally considered reasonable. But many parents are “overwhelmed by the demands of work and family under one roof.” And many families have already “exercised their legal means and entitlement to leave before returning to school and kindergarten after the autumn break.”

Other countries are much more generous

Moreover, even without a pandemic, “all parents would need permanent prescriptions that are suitable for everyday use and an increased entitlement to days’ sickness benefit for children.” This is especially important for children in the first years of kindergarten with disabilities or chronic illnesses.

In other EU countries, regulations for parents of sick children are sometimes significantly more generous, according to the Greens. In France, for example, there is the right to an exemption for up to 310 days a year. In Sweden, there is a maximum of 120 days a year and a child that parents can freely share with each other.