New missile defense for Germany ?: Manufacturers demand a decision-making economy

Decisions on whether Germany will acquire a new missile defense system are approaching. The Federal Republic of Germany currently uses the “Patriot” system from the American arms company Raytheon. However, there are growing indications that the German government will rely on European-American cooperation in the future. The Bundeswehr is currently examining a third bid from a consortium of Airbus MBDA and Lockheed Martin subsidiaries for a new so-called tactical air defense system (TLVS). Companies now insist on an early clarification.

“It’s time to decide,” said Thomas Gottschild, CEO of MBDA Germany, Tagesspiegel. “If we wait longer, the postponement can be compared to demolition.” Millions of public investments would be in vain. The goal is to sign a contract in the second quarter of next year, says Gottschild. “Due to the upcoming election, further delays would result in many questions in the process.” He would probably only be reassured if the project was found in the upcoming federal budget.

In fact, the debate over a new missile defense system has been going on for years. It takes five years to prepare an offer; MBDA Germany has so far invested 100 million euros in this topic. According to Gottschild, the development of the technologies used here, the so-called Medium Extended Air Defense System (MEADS), costs Germany, Italy and the USA approximately four billion euros. According to government circles, the costs will eventually increase to eight billion. It is already one of the most expensive armaments projects in recent years. As early as the spring of 2019, the Federal Audit Office criticized this cost explosion.

The Federal Ministry of Defense praises the new system

At the same time, the TLVS is highly praised in military circles. It is called the digital age system; The Federal Ministry of Defense speaks of a “jump in capabilities compared to today’s systems available on the market.” It is ready to use faster, offers better protection and can also be combined with other defense systems, making the arguments of the supporters.

There is also an industrial policy component. In addition to the benefits of independence from American technology, Gottschild emphasizes the importance for the German economy: “More than 80 partner companies are involved in the program, most in Germany – mostly medium-sized companies working in networks, cyber security, radar and aeronautics. “A total of about 6,000 people would work on the system. Especially with regard to the latest Russian weapon systems, Gottschild also speaks of “new threats”, for which only TLVS offers adequate protection. “It serves to protect the civilian population and soldiers on duty,” says Gottschild. “In addition, Germany takes responsibility for the security and defense of our neighbors.”

Raytheon would rather extend the old system

But the competition is not yet defeated. Raytheon supports the expansion of the Patriot system and adapts it to new threats. “We are convinced that the new generation Patriot will cost much less than the offer of MBDA and Lockheed Martin,” said the American company Tagesspiegel. One believes that German patriots can be modernized step by step without having to replace the system as a whole. In terms of technology, Raytheon relies on the so-called “Low Level Air and Missile Defense Sensors” (LTAMDS), which the US will test next year. The Bundeswehr will be able to integrate its parts into its Patriot system.

Germany has been working with the Patriot system for many years, as have many other NATO countries. Although MBDA emphasizes that TLVS is compatible with it, Raytheon sees a point on his side here. And Americans also don’t see themselves at a disadvantage in terms of industrial policy. “More than 65 percent of the future, the Patriot-based architecture of the tactical air defense system would be of German origin,” he said. This would create “thousands of jobs in more than 100 German companies”.

The Federal Ministry of Defense is asking for patience. Because the Patriot is still available until 2030. In addition, the Bundeswehr has ordered enough missiles and upgrades in recent months, so no action is required. “Alternative candidates would only be considered if the current tender procedure was closed,” he said, citing MBDA and Lockheed. Its evaluation is expected in the fourth quarter of this year. Thorsten Mumme