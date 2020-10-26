Facebook calls for the end of the research project to target political ads

A week ago, Facebook specifically called for the closure of the Ad Observatory, a New York University (NYU) research project that collects social network data to target political ads. without permission. Information reported by the Wall Street Journal just ten days before the US presidential election.

The Ad Observatory, a political advertising targeting research project

The Ad Observatory (“Observatoire des publicités” in French) was founded last month on the initiative of the Engineering School at New York University. As part of this research project, more than 6,500 volunteers are using a browser extension (the Ad Observer) specially designed to collect data on political ads on Facebook.

According to the researchers behind this study, the goal is to give journalists and policy makers the ability to search political ads by state to see which ads are targeting specific audiences, but also to provide more transparency funding these ads.

The project page read: “Political campaigns spend a lot of money to reach voters on Facebook. Are you telling the truth? Do you say different things to different people? Help us empower them by installing our browser plugin that will send us the ads you see on Facebook. “

In total, the NYU project has reportedly collected targeting data for more than 200,000 ads.

Facebook calls for the end of the project

For its part, Facebook does not see this project in a good light. In particular, the social network believes that the Ad Observatory is breaking its rules by collecting data from users of the platform without permission. For example, Mark Zuckerberg’s group sent a letter to Laura Edelson, a PhD student and researcher at NYU Ad Observatory, asking for the Ad Observer extension to be removed: “A week ago Facebook sent me a letter asking me to withdraw [l’extension] AdObserver and delete our data. The public has the right to know how advertising is targeted, so we will not be doing this, ”she explains in a tweet.

Joe Osborne, spokesman for Mark Zuckerberg’s group, said in a statement, “We informed NYU months ago that a plan to collect Facebook information from people was against our rules. Accessed by 2 million people every month including NYU, our ad library provides more visibility into political ads than TV, radio, or any other digital platform. “

For Laura Edelson, this is not enough: “Our analyzes show that Facebook’s transparency algorithms are fallible and regularly place political advertisements that are then not contained in the archives,” she explains in support of the need for his project. We remind you that a team of researchers from the Tandon School of Engineering at New York University had already published a study in March 2020 which showed that political ads on Facebook do not easily reveal their identity.

The demand for social networks is a cause for concern

Facebook’s demand sparked resistance from supporters to more advertising transparency. Senator Amy Klobuchar in particular responded to the social network’s request to the Wall Street Journal: “It is unacceptable that Facebook makes it difficult for Americans to get information about political advertisements online during an election. Social media platforms are committed to making online advertising more transparent. However, Facebook’s threat against NYU is further evidence that voluntary standards are inadequate. “

Apparently, Facebook is still feeling the brunt of the Cambridge Analytica scandal. The distrust of Mark Zuckerberg’s group is more palpable than ever just days before the US elections, and the call to stop the Ad Observatory project is not working in his favor. Facebook isn’t moving, however: if the project doesn’t voluntarily end before the end of November, the social network has claimed it could make technical changes to its code to prevent researchers from NYU to collect data.