CDU presidency successor: Merz sees “significant parts of the party establishment” against himself – politics

Friedrich Merz, a candidate for the CDU presidency, complains on television about the opponents in his own ranks. He has noticed it for a few weeks: there are “significant parts of the party house that want to prevent me from becoming a party leader,” he said in the ARD Monday in the “Morning Magazine”.

It is against this background, according to Merz, that the current debate about the postponement of the CDU party congress must be seen. That was actually scheduled for December 4 in Stuttgart. According to the proposal of CDU chairman Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, the party conference has been postponed until next spring.

Merz had previously spoken out for an attendance party conference. On Monday, he said if a face-to-face party conference was not possible, it could take place like a digital party conference. “And it could also end with an election,” he said. If it is not done digitally, Corona can no longer be justified. “Then of course there are reasons that have little or nothing to do with Corona,” he said.

Previously, Merz had drawn a mixed balance on Chancellor Angela Merkel’s (CDU) crisis management. It is true that “hands-on action” during Merkel’s Chancellor meant that popular confidence in the Union and the Chancellor was “usually very high,” Merz told the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung” Monday. Still, one has to ask whether Germany is “really doing enough and above all the right thing” to emerge stronger from a crisis.

Merz rejects “keep it up” in the post-Merkel-era CDU

Merz also questioned whether Merkel’s crisis policy “had not inadvertently increased the risks of further crises.” The former leader of the Union accused the Chancellor of pushing the state into “the role of reinsurer for all social risks”. Merz confirmed to the Chancellor that she had run the CDU “solid and scandal-free” for the past 20 years.

Nevertheless, as Merkel had stated to her predecessor Helmut Kohl, the party had to “learn to walk” again. A simple “business as usual” is not enough to give the country perspective.

In addition to Merz, North Rhine-Westphalian Prime Minister Armin Laschet and foreign policy specialist Norbert Röttgen are running for the party chairmanship of the CDU. A postponement and format change were controversial in the party recently. (dpa, AFP)