Russian fighter jets over Idlib: Syrian activists report at least 56 air strikes dead – political

At least 56 rebels linked to Turkey have been killed in Russian air strikes in northwestern Syria, activists say. About 100 others were injured in the bombing of a military camp in Idlib province, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights announced Monday. Many of the injured were in danger. The search for injured people was underway, he said. Russian fighters can still be seen in the sky.

According to human rights activists, Russian fighter jets attacked the Islamic militia Failak al-Sham, an ally of Ankara. Militia fighters are trained in the military camp near the city of Harim, not far from the Turkish border. Several should have completed their training in the coming days.

Syrian government forces launched an offensive with Russian backing in the spring of 2019 to recapture the last rebel stronghold of Idlib and the surrounding areas. Since the beginning of 2019, 1.4 million people have been displaced by the fighting in Idlib. Russia and the Syrian government of President Bashar al-Assad have repeatedly been accused of attacking civilian facilities such as schools and hospitals. (dpa)