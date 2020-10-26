Twitter and Facebook CEOs appear before the US Senate for censorship

Facebook and Twitter CEOs Mark Zuckerberg and Jack Dorsey are due to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee after the presidential election. In particular, they must explain in an article in the New York Post what Republicans consider censorship.

Article about Joe Biden’s son sowed discord

Everything has escalated very quickly since this article was published. On October 15, the New York Post published an investigation into Hunter Biden, the presidential candidate’s son. He described the ambiguous relationship between the latter and a Ukrainian gas group, citing an email as the primary source. Because of the veracity of these questioned emails, Facebook and Twitter have decided to limit the spread of the paper in two different ways.

The first waited to be verified by third-party fact checkers, while the second blocked the links to the article directly. These decisions have sparked the ire of Republicans who accuse social networks of censoring conservatives. The Senate voted with a Republican majority to invite Jack Dorsey and Mark Zuckerberg to appear. However, the two CEOs volunteered and will attend a hearing with the Senate Judiciary Committee two weeks after the November 17 presidential election.

“The hearing will focus on platform censorship and the removal of articles from the New York Post and provide an opportunity to examine how companies have handled the 2020 election,” the committee wrote in a press release.

Another hearing is planned

In particular, if this matter is making so much noise, it is because of the proximity to a very high tension presidential election. The CEO of Twitter also admitted that his company had made a mistake in handling the situation: “Our communication about our actions on the New York Post article has not been great. Blocking URL sharing via Tweet or DM without giving the context for the reason for this blocking is unacceptable. “As a result, the social network even updated its policies on blocking certain tweets.

On October 28, this time Mark Zuckerberg and Jack Dorsey have to attend another hearing before the Senate Trade Committee. It will be Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, signed in 1996, which guarantees the immunity of content hosted on their platform from social networks.