SVOD is very popular with the French

The CNC (National Center for Cinema and Animated Image) has published a study that combines the 44.4% jump from 2019 in the VOD (Video on Demand) and SVOD (Video on Demand) market with confirmed subscription). After very good results in May, SVOD, which accounts for 80.5% of the audiovisual market, achieved a record turnover of 689 million euros, a growth of 52% over the previous year.

The VOD market achieved record sales of 56 million euros. In turn, TVOD (Television on Demand) grew 14.7% and EST programming increased 30.2% (purchase of audiovisual content per unit).

63.7% of SVOD consumers viewed content on American platforms, especially Netflix, the leading viewing platform in France, followed by Amazon Prime Video and Disney +. The most popular programs on Netflix are: Dark, Les Demoiselles du Téléphone, 13 reasons why. MyTF1 comes first among the French platforms, before finally closing its platform for financial reasons at the end of July 2020.

2 billion euros for culture

Faced with the economic and social crisis, the French government has decided to grant the Ministry of Culture € 2 billion by allocating € 165 million to cinema and audiovisual media to support French cinema, which is the world’s second largest exporter of films. In addition, a fund of 100 million euros will be made available to ensure the resumption of filming and operating losses from the cinema.

Salto wants to improve the French audiovisual sector

Although Netflix retains a prestigious spot at the top of the podium, the new French platform Salto, launched last week, is in direct competition with the American giant. Salto aims to improve the image of French cinema by bringing together the entire French audiovisual landscape with content from TF1, M6 and France Télévision at a very attractive price.