AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro 2 are expected to arrive in 2021

Apple is expected to renew its AirPods in 2021, according to Bloomberg. We would be entitled to the third generation AirPods and the second generation AirPods Pro.

The AirPods 3 would be entitled to a new design similar to that of the AirPods Pro. The stem would be shorter and there would be interchangeable tips. On the other hand, the sound quality wouldn’t be on par with the AirPods Pro for obvious reasons. After all, the price of headphones is not the same.

For the AirPods Pro 2, Apple supposedly wants to make the wireless headphones more compact. The manufacturer wants to remove the bar and is currently testing a more rounded format. For your information, many competitive wireless headphones already have this shape. This is the case with Samsung, Amazon, and Google, to name a few.

A priori, including all the features of AirPods Pro in a compact format, is far from easy. This ranges from functions to antennas and microphones. This could result in a less ambitious design when the product is finished.

The AirPods 3 are expected to see the light of day in the first half of 2021. There is no date for the AirPods Pro 2 other than 2021.

A new HomePod and AirPods Studio in addition to AirPods

Bloomberg is talking about a new HomePod, which is located between the HomePod and the HomePod mini. It would be considered at Apple, but details on the speaker won’t be released for the time being.

Finally, the site is talking about AirPods Studio. Apple reportedly had several issues with the development of the headphones. The manufacturer should have started production a few weeks ago, but there was a delay. A last minute problem was identified with the tire. Depending on the case, this was too tight. This would have led Apple to review the framework and no longer offer the option to change it. On the other hand, users should always be able to switch pads.