After calling for boycott: Federal government condemns Erdogan’s statements about Macron’s policies

The German government has condemned statements by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan about French President Emmanuel Macron. “These are defamatory statements that are completely unacceptable,” government spokesman Steffen Seibert said in Berlin on Monday.

This is unacceptable “, especially against the background of the murder of an Islamic fanatic” against French teacher Samuel Paty, Seibert said.

A Foreign Ministry spokeswoman pointed out that Secretary of State Heiko Maas (SPD) had also expressed “great understanding” for Macron’s position. Maas had previously described Erdogan’s statements as “completely unacceptable”.

Anyone who “equates the fight against Islamic extremists simply with racism and Islamophobia is acting nothing but irresponsible, playing in the hands of those who want to divide our society.” Erdogan had previously sharply criticized Macron, calling for a boycott of French goods. (AFP, Reuters)