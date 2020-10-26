Does the Thai king rule from Bavaria ?: Maas threatens “immediate consequences” if the law breaks – politics

Tutzing in Bavaria and Thailand are at a distance of more than 8,000 kilometers. However, that does not stop Thai king Maha Vajiralongkorn from spending much of his time in the town. Federal Minister of Foreign Affairs Heiko Maas (SPD) has now threatened the monarch with consequences if illegal behavior is discovered during his stay in Bavaria.

“Of course I also have an eye on the ins and outs of the Thai king in Germany,” said the SPD politician at a press conference in Berlin on Monday. This “hustle and bustle” is “permanently” monitored. “And if there are things we consider illegal, it will have immediate consequences.”

The King of Thailand spends much of his time in Bavaria, owns a villa in Tutzing on Lake Starnberger and even stayed in a luxury hotel in Garmisch-Partenkirchen during the Corona lockdown in the spring despite the accommodation ban.

At the heart of the dispute over his residence is whether the King of Germany is conducting his official business or not. Maas had already made it clear in the Bundestag at the beginning of October that he would not tolerate the king’s rule over his country from Germany.

Protests in Thailand against government policy continue

“We have made it clear that the politics affecting the country of Thailand cannot start from German soil,” he said at the time. “When there are guests in our country who do their state-owned business from our country, we always want to clearly counteract that.”

In Thailand, there have been protests against government policy for months now, which are now also questioning the role of the monarchy. On Monday, protesters wanted to march to the German embassy in Bangkok to deliver a letter. According to reports, they are calling on the federal government to check if the king is doing his official business from Germany. (dpa)