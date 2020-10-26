eFootball PES 2021 is available for iOS (App Store version)

eFootball PES 2021 (App Store Link – Free – iPhone / iPad) brings the big game to iOS and Android. The most famous soccer sim (and again ahead of Fifa in terms of game quality) is now ready to be played on your iPhone. It is possible to play with a wide range of official licenses (FC Barcelona, ​​Manchester United, Arsenal, Juventus, FC Bayern and AS Roma) and to recruit legendary players such as David Beckham and Fernando via the “Iconic Moment Series” mode Totti, Diego Maradona, Battitusta or even the immense Karl Kummenigge. Another point of note is that multiplayer is available locally or online.

On the other hand, the gameplay doesn’t seem to have changed much between this version and the previous one, but to be honest, there hasn’t been much to change … we also note that the graphics are nowhere near the performance of the smartphones considered. newer, but that’s probably the price to pay for availability on a very wide range of devices.