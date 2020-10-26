the tool for easily testing concept ideas

If you want to develop an idea, it is interesting to create a landing page to see if the product or service idea has a real market. Problem: It can take some time to create a landing page or a dedicated site, and the efforts made can sometimes … be useless. A tool can help to solve this problem!

AreYouInterested is a landing page generator that is very easy to use and allows you to validate concepts quickly. A kind of mini-survey available through a website. The idea was created by Jaes Skarzynksi. He explains that he had many ideas but didn’t have the time or energy to validate them. That’s why he created AreYouInterested with his partner.

Create landing pages in 60 seconds

Once you’ve activated AreYouInterested, you’ll need to create an account. Then you need to add a site. To do this, you need to define the name and slug of the site, which is the online url. It is then necessary to make a selection in the colors of the site and define the color of the buttons and that of the background. The title and subtitle of the website must be defined, as well as an image and a link to Twitter (optional).

Once the page is created it is possible to share it to get poll results! The question “Are you interested?” Appears just below the idea and very easily people can vote by clicking “Yes” or “No”. If users are interested and click Yes, they can add their email address. All data is easily searchable via a dashboard!

AreYouInterest is a freemium tool. A free quote is proposed that can be used to build a website, get an unlimited number of votes, and collect an unlimited number of emails to validate an idea. The $ 5 Basic Offer and the $ 12 Pro Offer allow more ideas to be validated and more websites to be built.