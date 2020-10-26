Criteo will offer a € 80,000 advertising campaign to a French SME

In times of crisis, economic uncertainty does not seem to lessen and is not really cheap to open the floodgates for advertising investments. You don’t have to put on a stage editor’s costume – squinting seriously, take your breath away – to point out that SMBs are the ones likely to be least comfortable in traveling. In this category of companies, impact or mission companies may be the ones that could be most persuaded to reduce their communications budgets, business models and goals.

Criteo’s recent initiative to launch the Criteo for Good competition for this type of business could transform the way any of these companies do. The advertising retargeting company listed on NASDAQ offers every SME with a “positive effect” with a turnover of 1 million euros or less in 2019 the opportunity to benefit from its technology and support in a 6-month campaign with 80,000 companies offered to benefit € budget. It’s consistent.

Applications have been open since October 21st and close on November 12th. The companies that meet the eligibility criteria are subjected to internal voting by Criteo employees. The most popular companies are negotiated in front of a jury with external profiles such as Caroline Chavier (CEO of The Allyance and co-founder of WiMLDS Paris) or Juliette Chabod (Country Manager France at Ecosia) and at Criteo.

The criteria for applying to Criteo for Good:

1 – Be a French VSE or SME (2019 turnover not exceeding € 1 million).

2 – Be a company with an innovative project

3 – have positive effects (social and / or environmental)

4 – Have you already marketed a project (product, service)