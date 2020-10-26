Apple TV +: first trailer for the documentary Becoming You

“2000 days, 100 children, our common history”. Here is the full subtitle of Becoming You, another Apple TV + documentary this time around the fate of dozens of children from 10 different countries from their birth to ages 5 to 6. The photography looks (very) neat to say the least, and the narration is by Olivia Colman (Oscar for best actress in 2019 for her masterly portrayal of Queen Anne of England in The Favorite).

It remains to be seen if this 6-part documentary goes a little beyond its somewhat syrupy suggestion. On this point, too, the trailer is not entirely reassuring. After all, it is a 100% Apple TV + program that is calibrated for “all target groups” and is unlikely to make waves. They’ll be available on Apple TV + on November 13th. Still strong …