Cloud gaming: no Facebook gaming on iOS

Facebook today launched a cloud gaming platform with Facebook Gaming. The service is available for Android and the web, not iOS. The reason ? The rules of the App Store prevent the social network from doing this.

Apple doesn’t allow cloud gaming services as they exist today. Your solution to being on the App Store is to submit every game to Apple. Apple will then have to approve each title that requires its own application. This is far from being in line with the cloud gaming policy. This type of service brings the games together in one place.

Technically, Facebook could launch its cloud gaming service right on Safari. Amazon is doing it with Luna and Microsoft is planning it with xCloud. However, Facebook assures us that there are limitations in going through Safari. “Apple treats games differently and continues to have control over a very valuable resource,” complains the social network.

Going through Safari isn’t a priority for Facebook anyway. “We don’t want people to go to Facebook 20 times a day. We have a great app, ”says Jason Rubin. “We should use Apple’s technology and browser on iOS and it is not optimized for cloud games,” added the vice president for game initiatives at Facebook.

Facebook’s cloud gaming service is rolling out in some US states today. An arrival in other regions will be in 2021.