The MacBook Pro 16 “(2020) was accidentally introduced by Apple

Here it is, this is a new 16-inch MacBook Pro talking about it. The leak comes directly from Apple. Indeed, the laptop appears in Boot Camp. It’s Apple’s tool for running Windows on a Mac.

Apple recently offered an update (v6.1.13). According to Apple’s changelog, this version improves the quality of audio recording when the built-in microphone is used. We also learn that this fixes a stability issue that can occur when the processor is under heavy load. This affects three MacBook Pros, including a specific 16-inch model from 2020. The newest 16-inch MacBook Pro saw the light of day in 2019.

Rumors point to a keynote on November 17th. Apple is expected to introduce its first Mac Apple Silicon at this meeting. Maybe we have the right to present this famous 16-inch laptop at the same time. In any case, the model mentioned today has an Intel processor and not Apple Silicon.

The current 16-inch MacBook Pro saw the light of day in November 2019. The first price is 2,699 euros. For this price you get an Intel Core i7 processor (9th generation) and the AMD Radeon Pro 5300M graphics chip. There is also 16 GB of RAM and a 512 GB SSD.