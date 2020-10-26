Say goodbye to the iconic Apple headphone stem

According to a Bloomberg report, Apple is said to be working on developing two new AirPod pairs with some design changes in the air.

New headphones, new design

The AirPods, introduced in 2016, caused a lot of ridicule when they were released, but it’s clear that Apple has set a new standard with its wireless headphones. Chinese brands like Huawei, Xiaomi and OnePlus have also mimicked their design on their own products. AirPods have become indispensable for the Cupertino company, which plans to bring out two new generations of headphones next year.

The first is the direct descendant of the AirPods 2, which were released in March 2019. According to anonymous sources cited by Bloomberg, these headphones are very similar to the AirPods Pro: their stem will be shorter and their tips interchangeable. The latter, however, would not benefit from the “premium” features of AirPods Pro such as noise reduction.

The second headphones Apple is working on are new AirPods Pro. This time around, the Apple brand plans to introduce an entirely new design as it wants to remove its iconic bar to match the style of in-ear headphones from Samsung or Google. The challenge is significant, however: it is difficult to incorporate chip and noise suppression technology into such a small product that that design is not final.

Other products to be expected

That’s not all. Cupertino is also in the process of developing an audio headset with noise-canceling technology. This information has been known for some time, but development has experienced some production complications that have been delayed several times over the past two years. Bloomberg reveals details of how the product is made:

“Apple initially wanted to add large touchpads to the sides of the headphones, but eventually scaled them down. Apple has also limited some of the interchangeable features of the headphones that were the hallmark of the original concept. The latest version of the product is unlikely to have a replaceable headband, but it may include replaceable ear pads. “

Finally, Apple plans to add a new HomePod to its connected speaker lineup, which is between the HomePod and HomePod mini in terms of size. However, Bloomberg notes that the exit from this chamber is not yet certain.