Protection of the Saxon Constitution Under Pressure: The Assassin from Dresden was not enforced enough – politically

In the case of an Islamist’s fatal assassination attempt on a tourist in Dresden, the Saxon constitution protection authorities have apparently made mistakes. “The suspect was not observed at the crime scene or near the crime by the intelligence service on October 4,” a spokeswoman for the intelligence service said Monday at the request of the Tagesspiegel. She also admitted that the head of the State Bureau for the Protection of the Constitution (LfV), Dirk-Martin Christian, had provided misleading information to the media.

The protection of the constitution gives the wrong impression

Christian deeply regrets that “his statements at the press conference on Thursday give the impression that LfV employees may have watched the execution of the crime live and remained inactive.” This is incorrect. ”Christian had said that sightings“ were also carried out by the LfV on October 2, 3 and 4, 2020 ”.

The perpetrator was not released until five days earlier

Islamist Abdullah Al HH stabbed two tourists from North Rhine-Westphalia on October 4. The older of the two men was so badly injured that he died in the University Hospital of Dresden. Police arrested the Syrian on October 20 and the federal prosecutor’s office took over the investigation. Abdullah Al HH was released from more than three years in prison just five days before the attack. Still considered a supporter of the “Islamic State” terrorist militia, the State Investigation Office and the Constitution Protection Bureau agreed on a close “network” to monitor the perpetrators. The Office for the Protection of the Constitution must observe the man and notify the police in case of imminent danger. But when Al HH struck, there was no official around.

Hazards were controlled only by “technical observation”

Before the day of the crime, surveillance had been reduced to a ‘technical observation’, security circles told the Tagesspiegel. Technical observation involves using a hidden camera to film the entrance to a suspect’s home. A comprehensive “motion picture” of the Syrian, considered dangerous even after his imprisonment, was not at all desirable given the technical observation. The LfV only said that “for tactical and confidentiality reasons” no further details on operational measures would be disclosed.

Motive for hatred of homosexuals?

Al HH’s motive appears to have been homosexual hatred. The Islamist may have thought the tourists were a couple, he said in security circles.