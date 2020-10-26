IPhone 12 slices can be damaged easily

Do you remember the iPhone 5 in 2012? Many people have seen the edges of the smartphone damaged. The scenario is repeated this year with the iPhone 12.

Photos from an Apple store in China show already marked edges on an iPhone 12. And the phone has been available again since Friday. Suffice it to say that on all the models presented, the situation may deteriorate over time. As a reminder: The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini are made of aluminum. In comparison, the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are made of stainless steel.

The iPhone 5 had suffered and Apple had made an effort with the iPhone 5s, which was released a year later. Should we understand that we will have to wait for the iPhone 13 to offer the best resistance in 2021?

At the same time, Max Weinbach shared a photo of his iPhone 12 Pro. We can see that the glass of the photo block is broken, but the blogger assures that he didn’t drop his phone. “It broke by itself. It’s insane, ”he said in a tweet. “Every fall would have had an impact. Obviously there is no such thing. If it had been a fall to the ground, the crack wouldn’t have been like this, ”he adds.

What the hell. My phone didn’t fall, fall or do anything. I literally put it face down on a table and when I look at it the glass broke.

I admit that when I break something, it was NOT me. pic.twitter.com/b6alnPpxVs

– Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach), October 24, 2020