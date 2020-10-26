Office on iPad includes trackpad and mouse support

After a beta last month, Microsoft is offering trackpad and mouse support to everyone in its Office apps on the iPad. This affects Word, Excel and PowerPoint.

As Microsoft explains:

If you run your finger over the trackpad of the Magic Keyboard, the cursor changes to the desired tool depending on the content. Using a mouse or trackpad with an iPad for general tasks (…) is easier and more intuitive than ever. This experience is instantly familiar to anyone who has previously used Office on a Mac or PC, and it helps make the iPad even more versatile and powerful.

Apple added mouse and trackpad support with iPadOS 13.4, which was introduced last March. It’s compatible with all iPad Pro, iPad Air 2 (and newer models), iPad 5th generation (and newer models), and iPad mini 5 and 6th. Trackpad is included in some accessories, including Apple’s Magic Keyboard.

Microsoft advises that updates for its Office applications will be made available in the App Store. Deployment will be completed in a few weeks.

In addition to full iPadOS support, Microsoft has redesigned the user experience in Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. Users will find new home screens and a new ribbon.