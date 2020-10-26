The YouTube app adds new gestures and controls

The YouTube application is evolving today with new gestures and controls. This affects both the iOS application and the Android application.

It becomes easier to navigate through chapters with a list. You just need to touch the title of the current chapter to access the list. You can then choose one to go to the time of the video.

YouTube will then offer a change to the buttons for autoplay and subtitles. As shown in the GIF below, they are now in the top right corner of the video player.

YouTube also offers changes in gestures. Swiping the video upwards will activate full screen mode. When you’re done, just swipe down to return to normal mode.

The app can also offer reading suggestions. The user will be asked to put their phone in landscape mode when the video experience is better in that format.

Finally, YouTube states that it recently offered bedtime reminders. The user can configure and receive an alert. She invites him to leave the app and go to bed.

The YouTube app is available free of charge in the App Store for iPhone and iPad.