US Senate Confirms Judge Amy Coney Barrett: Trump Enjoys His Success at the Supreme Court – Politics

The U.S. Senate has confirmed President Trump’s nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court, Amy Coney Barrett. On Tuesday night, 52 Republican senators voted for the 48-year-old Conservative Catholic. The 47 Democrats in the lower house of Congress voted against her, as did Republican Susan Collins, who is being re-elected in her liberal home state of Maine.

This increases the majority of Republican constitutional judges from 5 to 4 to 6 to 3 – a few days before legal disputes over the validity of the election and its count could end up in the Supreme Court. Barrett replaces progressive judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who passed away in mid-September.

Whether Barrett will interpret the law as conservatively as the Republicans hope and the Democrats fear remains to be seen. Of course, in the past, Chief Justices have often shown their political independence, which they receive through their appointment for life, and have disappointed the political camp to which they owe their appointment.

For the first time in 151 years, the opposition has not voted in favor

It was the first time in 151 years that a new member of the Supreme Court was denied any vote from the political camp that voted against the incumbent president. This shows how divided the political landscape is in the US.

Donald Trump planned swearing-in before the new judge in the White House rose garden that same evening and appeared with her on the balcony of his official residence. For him, this third appointment to the Supreme Court is a success that he wants to use to get votes in the remaining days.

Trump lags behind his Democratic challenger Joe Biden in the polls. He had only returned that night from the highly competitive state of Pennsylvania, where he held meetings in three cities on Monday.