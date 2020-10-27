Your or My President ?: The polarization of American citizens makes elections a struggle – politics

Daniel Benjamin has been president of the American Academy in Berlin since July.

The fact that Joe Biden appears to be at least ten percentage points ahead of his opponent nationwide in investigations and is clearly in the lead in the critical swing states may leave many Germans feeling like they can finally breathe a sigh of relief. For many in this country, Biden’s victory in the presidential election on November 3 is synonymous with the US recovery they knew before Donald Trump: not always the perfect friend, but a friend you can rely on at critical moments.

After Biden’s inauguration, the US would likely soon rejoin the Paris Agreement, and despite opposition from Republicans, would begin to reenact the nuclear pact with Iran. No one in a Biden government would ever call the EU an enemy of the United States. Still, it is a mistake to assume that if Biden wins, the US will automatically return to what it was.

Much of the obvious divisions in American society that have caused so much chaos and suffering over the past four years have developed over the decades. To put it bluntly, no election result will end the crisis of American polarization.

The effects of this polarization are many. Our political parties are no longer “large-scale organizations” whose members are a mixture of conservatives, moderates and liberals. Now the left is democratic, the right republican and the center is all too often a no man’s land. Geographically we have seen a major “divide” for decades. People who shared political leanings moved to areas where like-minded people lived.

In a recent New York Times article, a 50-year-old Democrat from Michigan wrote: “When we were kids, we had many friends whose parents were Republicans. I don’t know if my kids can name one. Indeed, it seems that Democrats and Republicans today live not only in different states and cities, but also in different worlds of perception.

In the online world, they select news feeds and groups of friends who confirm their opinion and do not challenge them in any way. This is so evident on television that conservative news channel Fox News has, according to scholars, been instrumental in strengthening the propensity for the Republican Party and politicizing many non-political issues. For example, it has been scientifically proven that Fox shows scopes to refuse to wear a mask.

For decades, polls have raised many questions about the impact of political polarization on American life. One of the most interesting questions that has been asked over and over since the 1950s is, “If you had a daughter of marriageable age, would you rather have her marry a Democrat or a Republican?”

When the Gallup polling station first asked this question in 1958, 72 percent of those polled said they didn’t care. Today, only 45 percent answer that way. Among respondents who identify specifically with their party, the number who want their children to marry someone from the same party has risen to 60 percent for Democrats and 63 percent for Republicans. Behind these answers hides a lot of antipathy, which has been fueled in recent decades.

The fear of losing privileges is great

The importance of this problem can be recognized in many ways. The appointment of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the US Supreme Court, for example, amplified public disputes over the topics of abortion and health care. Obamacare will be discussed at a court hearing in November and Amy Coney Barrett, who was appointed Monday, will be in attendance.

The Black Lives Matter movement, which grew stronger after George Floyd’s death, also represents the deepening of divisions in society. Racism and the attendant unfair treatment of ethnic minorities are often the trigger for the polarization problem in American society.

The split between the parties began with the civil rights law of the 1960s, which led to an exodus of Democrats from their party in the Southern states. Since then, the parties have changed: while the Democratic Party attracts minorities, an above-average proportion of the female population and those with university degrees, the Republican Party has become primarily the home of whites, especially white men who have not studied and evangelical Protestants ( also white).

Scientists have extensively documented that the 2016 election was not just about the anger of sections of the globalized white population. Their fear of achieving minority status for the first time in nearly 250 years also played a role, as did fear that whites would benefit less from Washington’s political decisions than other ethnic groups.

So how will the crisis of general polarization in American society continue? The issue is important because in America politics has become a huge burden on national life.

Much depends on the choice. If Biden wins, but the Senate remains in Republican hands, there is much to be said that the government will remain paralyzed. This would further exacerbate the problem of polarization, anger and frustration would eventually boil over. If, on the other hand, the Democrats win the Senate, the White House and – as expected – the House of Representatives, the Republican Party will have to undergo a real test of conscience. It could then become a permanent minority party.

Whatever the outcome, nothing changes from one day to the next. America’s reckoning with its own divisions could remain internal for some time. The US may regain a leadership role in global affairs. But just as you never step into the same river twice, the America that emerges from the polarization torture will be another, one that we can only imagine today.