Chancellery promotes new corona measures: Will there be a “lockdown light”? – Politics

According to information from “Bild,” the Chancellery wants to promote further restrictions on public life due to the rapidly increasing corona infections on Wednesday. Contrary to the lockdown in the spring, schools and daycare centers would then have to remain open, except in regions with catastrophic rates of infections, the newspaper reported Monday evening. Retail must also remain open with new restrictions. According to Bild, the Chancellery wants to be tough, especially when it comes to catering and events.

Due to the tense Corona situation, Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and state ministers will discuss in a video conference on Wednesday how to proceed. The point is what federal and state governments can do together to break the trend as soon as possible, government spokesman Steffen Seibert said Monday. Everyone is aware that “every day counts”.

Merkel again called on all citizens over the weekend to reduce contacts in general. On Monday, after information from “Bild”, she warned the CDU committees that the increase in infections must be urgently stopped. The situation is “very dynamic” and “dramatic”. Germany could soon find itself in a “difficult situation” with intensive care beds in clinics. The head of the Chancellery, Helge Braun (CDU), was also very skeptical in the CDU discussions, according to information from the German news agency. The numbers were rising too quickly, he made clear, according to participants.

Merkel and the Prime Ministers last discussed together on Oct. 14 and agreed on some additional measures, especially for regional Corona strongholds. At the time, the Chancellor had already made it clear that after about ten days it would be possible to see “whether further new steps are needed or whether the steps taken have already been sufficient”. The federal government did not initially comment on any possible additional measures.

CDU Vice Strobl wants to “shut everything down” if necessary

Deputy CDU federal chairman Thomas Strobl calls for a week-long lockdown in Germany if the corona situation worsens. “If the numbers continue to develop like this, then we have to look at measures, for example, that we shut everything down once a week, that nothing works every week from Friday to Sunday,” said the resident of Baden-Württemberg. Home Secretary to the news portal “The Pioneer” (Tuesday). When asked whether the closure would affect schools, daycare centers and shops, Strobl said, “Everything means everything.” That also means restrictions on border traffic.

Strobl argued that this could bring the infection to a halt. The benefit of this “very, very hard” solution would be the time limit. The CDU politician also stressed that Christmas business and a Christmas time together with the family would be possible again.

The majority of Germans expect another lockdown

Almost two-thirds of Germans expect shops, restaurants or schools to close again due to the rapidly increasing number of corona infections. In a poll by the YouGov opinion research institute on behalf of the German news agency, 63 percent said they expected such a lockdown. Only 23 percent do not believe in it, 13 percent did not provide information.

Lockdown refers to far-reaching restrictions on public life. To combat the first wave of corona, federal and state governments decided to close schools and daycare centers and to close cultural and sports facilities to the public. Most restaurants, shops and service providers were not allowed to receive customers, meetings in churches or sports clubs were prohibited. Meetings of more than two people from different households were not allowed for weeks.

In contrast to the national measures taken in the spring, there are now countermeasures in the so-called hotspots, cities and regions with a lot of infections, to contain the second corona wave. These include an extension of the required masks, a restriction on the number of guests at private parties, contact restrictions in public areas and a curfew for restaurants. (dpa)