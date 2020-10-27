iPhone 12: Connection sharing changes to 5 GHz WiFi

Connection sharing is improved with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. It now runs on 5 GHz WiFi instead of the previous 2.4 GHz WiFi. This enables better speeds.

One setting is in the iOS connection sharing section. It enables or disables the use of 5 GHz WiFi to switch back to 2.4 GHz. By default, iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro use the 5 GHz frequency band. The speeds can exceed 1 Gbit / s, compared to an average of 150 Mbit / s in the frequency band of 2.4 GHz. Suffice it to say that the new support is much more comfortable.

This 5 GHz support for connection sharing with the iPhone 12 is not trivial. There comes a time when iPhones are using 5G and therefore can reach significant speeds. Users with great 5G speeds can find them on a computer, tablet, or other device that is tethered.

We don’t have 5G in France yet. She is expected to debut in December. In any case, Orange and Free Mobile have planned. SFR and Bouygues Telecom are not yet communicating a niche. But we imagine that they will start at the same time to compete with their comrades and be ready for Christmas.